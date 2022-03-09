Kate Middleton responds in an unexpected way to fans who compliment her ‘beautiful looks.’

SHE’S ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS WOMEN ON THE PLANET, so wherever Kate Middleton goes, she’s surrounded by adoring royal fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, went on a royal tour of Poland in 2017.

During a stroll near Warsaw’s Presidential Palace, the Duchess spoke with a group of students who have a Facebook group dedicated to her style.

“We love her style and her contact with people,” Magda Mordaka told the Mirror.

“We had been anticipating this visit since the beginning. What would she put on? Would she bring the kids?”

When the group had the opportunity to meet Kate, Magda said one of the members told the Duchess she was “beautiful and perfect.”

Let’s just say Kate’s reaction to the compliment was VERY British.

“She said it’s not true – it’s just the make-up,” Magda added.