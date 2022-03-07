Kate Middleton reveals who inspires her passion for photography

Kate Middleton’s passion for photography is well-documented, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s keen interest visible in photos she has shared on various special occasions.

While Kate’s fondness for the camera is well-known, it was unclear who was behind her passion for photography.

In a recent Sunday Express report, the curator of Kensington Palace’s Life Through a Royal Lens exhibition revealed that Kate’s camera eye is inherited from her paternal grandfather.

“Her grandfather was a very good photographer,” Claudia Acott Williams told the publication. He used to show her his slides when she was a kid. He was the one who taught her how to take photos.”

Claudia revealed that Kate revealed the news to her and other employees at the Historic Royal Palaces, a charity that manages parts of the palace that are open to the public.

Kate’s grandfather was a former RAF pilot who died in November 2010 at the age of 90.