Kate Middleton reveals who inspires her passion for photography
Kate Middleton’s passion for photography is well-documented, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s keen interest visible in photos she has shared on various special occasions.
While Kate’s fondness for the camera is well-known, it was unclear who was behind her passion for photography.
In a recent Sunday Express report, the curator of Kensington Palace’s Life Through a Royal Lens exhibition revealed that Kate’s camera eye is inherited from her paternal grandfather.
“Her grandfather was a very good photographer,” Claudia Acott Williams told the publication. He used to show her his slides when she was a kid. He was the one who taught her how to take photos.”
View this post on Instagram
Claudia revealed that Kate revealed the news to her and other employees at the Historic Royal Palaces, a charity that manages parts of the palace that are open to the public.
Kate’s grandfather was a former RAF pilot who died in November 2010 at the age of 90.
Download BOL News App for latest news