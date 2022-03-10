Kate Middleton says she will “never forget” how Meghan treated her

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton will ‘not forget’ how Meghan Markle treated her, but she will not prolong their feud.

According to Ingrid Seward, if Meghan attends the Jubilee, the mother-of-three will be ‘cordial,’ telling The Mirror: “She’ll almost certainly be photographed kissing or hugging her…

She understands that there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the potential to be repaired.”

Ingrid also stated that if the women reunite at the Jubilee, the Duchess of Cambridge will set her personal feelings aside, saying “She has to because it’s part of her job. Her private feelings must remain private.”