Kate Middleton steals the show as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at a rugby match

On Saturday, Kate Middleton delighted fans by paying a special tribute to Princess Diana at the England vs. Wales Six Nations rugby match.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans by channelling her late mother-in-law in a sleek Holland Cooper houndstooth jacket and black turtleneck. Her outfit was eerily similar to the one Princess Diana wore to see the same teams play in 1993.

The British heritage brand describes the houndstooth piece as “hand cut and made entirely in England using wools woven in the UK.”

While Prince William and Harry’s mother wore the same jacket and turtleneck with a black maxi skirt and tall boots as Prince William and Harry.

Kate wore a pair of form-fitting black trousers to her rugby match. She accessorised her high-end coat with the team’s fan scarf, displaying her England Rugby pride.

It was a competitive night for the family because William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate was named this month as a patron of the England Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Kate’s team eventually prevailed, winning 23-19, proving that this might be her lucky jacket.

Kate Middleton attended the match alongside husband Prince William and son Prince George, who was dressed in a red-and-blue Ralph Lauren puffer jacket.