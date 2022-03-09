Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:13 pm
Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a nightmare

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:13 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William square off in a struggle for pride

Nothing is more irritating than a greasy mess on your household items. However, Brits prefer to order takeout, sit in front of the TV, and eat while relaxing on their own sofa. Prince William, on the other hand, appears to be of a different mind.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opened a recreation facility on a British military installation in Cyprus in 2018. People were a little peckish while they were there, so pizzas were distributed.

Prince William, on the other hand, was more worried about the textiles of the couches, warning the soldiers to “keep the pizza off the sofas!” “..

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, had none of it and promptly said, “You’re a nightmare with that.”

It turns out that William isn’t the only royal germaphobe; the Queen is as well. Any housekeeper looking for a job at Buckingham Palace, according to Tracey Waterman, the palace’s head of recruiting, must undergo one secret obstacle.

Applicants are evaluated based on their response to the challenge, and those who pass are offered the position.

The challenge is as follows: Tracey conceals a dead fly someplace in the interview room, and the test is to see if the candidate notices the fly and throws it away.

