Kate Middleton’s ancestors are goat breeders

With a new revelation, Kate Middleton demonstrated that she is just like any other person.

The Duchess of Cambridge has ties to a famous goat breeder family, indicating her humble origins.

Journalist Lorraine Kelly described Kate as “just like us,” despite the fact that she clearly lives a life of luxury.

“This is incredible,” she exclaimed.

“I kid you not…we’re talking about puns.” Kate, on the other hand, revealed last week that she is a descendant of a well-known goat breeder.

“I’m not sure how you became a well-known goat breeder.

“She’s traced her ancestors, and in the most recent round of reports, some sleuths from the Sunday papers discovered that she was indeed descended from very famous goat breeders who had a very nice Georgian mansion.

“So she’s the same as us.”