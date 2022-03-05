Kate Middleton’s ‘cunningness’ over her ‘untouchable image’ has been revealed

Experts have just revealed the secret to Kate Middleton’s deftly curated ‘approachability.’

According to Express UK, this revelation was made public by Jennie Bond, a royal commentator.

“Kate is a practical princess and increasingly wears trousers to reflect that she’s ready for business, whether that’s kneeling down with kids or sliding down a slide,” she began.

“She wants to appear approachable, one of the people, not an untouchable figure in the prim dress,” says the author at the end of the day.

This approach has been used numerous times, including her Pant Farm visit, the Plant a Tree Jubilee initiative, Copenhagen engagements, and even the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten visit.