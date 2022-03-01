Kate Middleton’s embarrassing shopping trip earned her a new moniker

When Kate Middleton went shopping, she was given an embarrassing nickname.

When she went to Funsport, the shopkeeper didn’t recognise her and gave her a secret name.

The Duchess of Cambridge was shopping for a wetsuit when she realised she had forgotten her purse.

She then asked the oblivious shopkeeper Dave Buckland to reserve it for her, but because he didn’t know her name, he decided to reserve it under the name “Mrs Cambridge.”

A source told Mail on Sunday back in 2012: “He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname.

“He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back. He hasn’t lived it down since.”