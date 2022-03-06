Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 07:33 pm
Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking conversation with the Queen about royal parenting rules leaked

06th Mar, 2022. 07:33 pm
Kate Middleton

Details of Kate Middleton’s heart-to-heart with the Queen about parenting realities and rules have leaked, according to experts.

Katie revealed details of this conversation in True Royalty’s documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

She began by stating that “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or maternity nurse, very difficult.”

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, which they did until September, when they hired a nanny.” The presence of the Middletons in their lives is one of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary.”

“Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.”

Before concluding she added, “She turns up to help with bedtime and bathtime. She is absolutely indispensable.”

