Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:38 am
Kate Middleton's heartfelt message to the staff at the lodge where Prince William proposed

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:38 am
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton made a sweet gesture to commemorate her memorable trip to Kenya with Prince William, where he proposed to her.

During their 2010 vacation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Kenya and stayed at a lodge near Lake Rutundu, where Prince William got down on one knee and proposed to his late mother, Princess Diana, using her wedding ring.

The couple had spent the day fishing for rainbow trout but were unsuccessful, so they returned to the lodge where the magical moment occurred.

Before leaving the lodge, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote a heartfelt note to the staff about how much the couple enjoyed their stay.

Kate Middleton, who signed her name as Catherine Middleton, wrote: “Thank you for a fantastic 24 hours!

“Unfortunately, there were no fish to be found, but we had a good time looking. I adore the warm fires and candlelight—they’re so romantic. I hope to return soon.”

As he wrote, William added a few kind words: “October 20th and 21st, 2010. It’s great to be back!

“This time I brought more clothes! So well looked after. Thank you so much! Look forward to the next time, which I hope will be soon.”

