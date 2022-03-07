Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:17 pm
Kate Middleton’s talent for photography has been discovered

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s talent for photography began at a young age.

She used to take pictures when she was a little girl when she went to see her grandfather, Peter Middleton, according to Express.

The Duchess of Cambridge, now 40, has become an accomplished photographer and uses her talent to manage her family’s image.

Her personal photographs of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are included in publicly available photographs of them.

Historic Royal Palaces curator Claudia Acott Williams stated: “Her grandfather was an excellent photographer. He used to show her his slides when she was a kid. He was the one who taught her how to take photos.”

