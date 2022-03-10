Kate still remembers how Meghan treated her

A royal expert has alleged that Kate Middleton will always remember how she was treated by Meghan Markle – but won’t stretch their issues.

According to Ingrid Seward, the mother-of-three will be polite with Meghan if she attends the Jubilee, telling The Mirror: “She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her…She knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired.”

Ingrid further added that if the women met again at the Jubilee, the Duchess of Cambridge will put her own feelings to one side, saying “She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.”