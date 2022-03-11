Adsence Ads 300X250
11th Mar, 2022. 04:12 pm
Kate will 'hide her feelings,' but she will not forget ahead of Meghan's meeting

11th Mar, 2022. 04:12 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton will ‘hide her feelings,’ but she will not forget ahead of Meghan’s meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit the UK in the summer to take part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. All hopes of a happy family reunion have been dashed by royal author and Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, who claims the Duchess of Cambridge will never forget how she was treated by Ms Markle.

This is about Meghan’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, in which she claimed the Duchess made her cry. “The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan,” Ms Seward told the Mirror. She has to because it’s part of her job. Her private feelings must remain private. Kate, on the other hand, will never forget how Meghan treated her. But she understands that prolonging a feud is pointless.

 

