Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Katie Price breaks her promise to fans by wearing extravagant fur slippers

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:30 pm
Katie Price

Katie Price breaks her promise to fans by wearing extravagant fur slippers

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Katie Price offended her fans by wearing a pair of shoes allegedly made of fox and mink, despite having promised to never wear fur again.

The 43-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a video of her new bright fluffy sliders while on a romantic getaway in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie wrote alongside the video: “Obsessed has them in every colour. Thank you so much, @icequeendesign. Your footwear is fantastic.”

Katie Price offended her fans by wearing a pair of shoes allegedly made of fox and mink, despite having promised to never wear fur again.

The 43-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a video of her new bright fluffy sliders while on a romantic getaway in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie wrote alongside the video: “Obsessed has them in every colour. Thank you so much, @icequeendesign. Your footwear is fantastic.”

The TV star’s most recent purchase will most likely disappoint her fans. after she stated last year that she would no longer wear fur.

For the uninitiated, Katie previously faced massive backlash after wearing a hooded jacket lined with fox fur.

A number of irritated fans chastised the TV star for ‘claiming to be an animal lover,’ despite the fact that she has had a number of dogs, cats, lizards, guinea pigs, and horses as family pets over the years.

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince Harry is 'in danger' of following in the footsteps of his 'doomed ancestors' down a bottomless pit

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry, who is on the...
1 hour ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah's swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet....
1 hour ago
Kriti Sanon’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress. She was born on December 5,...
1 hour ago
Rahim Pardesi parted ways with his second wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's tenacity in 'uncharted territory' lauded following royal exit

Meghan Markle has been praised for venturing into "uncharted territory" following her...
2 hours ago
Urfi Javed's extreme nudity-defying photos gone viral

Half-naked pictures of former constable Urfi Javed of Indian TV's most popular...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
9 mins ago
Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife, is following in the Queen’s footsteps

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth...
Pakistan and Uzbekistan
13 mins ago
Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan increased by 50pc in last one year: PM Imran

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have expressed commitment to revive the traditional cooperative partnership...
Watch 'Mrs & Mr Shameem' trailer — an imperfect love story features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz
18 mins ago
Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — the mismatched couple features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz

ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original releases the most anticipated trailer of “Mrs. &...
Alizeh Shah
1 hour ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
Adsence Ad 300X600