Katie Price breaks her promise to fans by wearing extravagant fur slippers

Katie Price offended her fans by wearing a pair of shoes allegedly made of fox and mink, despite having promised to never wear fur again.

The 43-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a video of her new bright fluffy sliders while on a romantic getaway in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie wrote alongside the video: “Obsessed has them in every colour. Thank you so much, @icequeendesign. Your footwear is fantastic.”

The TV star’s most recent purchase will most likely disappoint her fans. after she stated last year that she would no longer wear fur.

For the uninitiated, Katie previously faced massive backlash after wearing a hooded jacket lined with fox fur.

A number of irritated fans chastised the TV star for ‘claiming to be an animal lover,’ despite the fact that she has had a number of dogs, cats, lizards, guinea pigs, and horses as family pets over the years.