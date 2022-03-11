Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:46 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a ‘drunk in Miami’ heart rate tattoo

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:46 pm
Katie Price

Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a ‘drunk in Miami’ heart rate tattoo

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Katie Price sported a pink crop top and tassel skirt after returning home from a romantic getaway in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

On Friday, the 43-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing an oversized handbag and a straw hat.

Katie Price

Katie’s new body art consists of lilies, daffodils, and hyacinths on her forearm and cost around £180, according to The Sun.

Katie reportedly covered up a heart rate tattoo she got while ‘drunk in Miami’ with a new floral inking while on vacation.

Katie’s new body art consists of lilies, daffodils, and hyacinths on her forearm and cost around £180, according to The Sun.

Katie used her Instagram Story the day before she left Thailand to show off her latest tattoo.

In 2017, the TV personality was allegedly drunk when she was tattooed with a heart rate monitor reading at Oxygen Ink.
According to The Sun at the time, Katie and her friend were inebriated when they went into the tattooist’s chair: ‘The pair appeared in high spirits after knocking back a number of beers to work up the courage to get new body art.’

‘She spent at least two hours in the tattoo parlour as she was filmed undergoing the procedure before lending moral support to Lara, who was also filmed getting inked,’ according to the report.

Katie Price

As she posed outside the airport, she wore a cream top and a dark green tracksuit.

Katie reportedly had her most recent boob job and full body liposuction with bum fat removal in December at the BeClinic in Overijse, Belgium, and revealed them on Tuesday while posing on a boat in a skimpy bikini.

Katie accessorised her ab-baring ensemble with comfortable white trainers and carried a Louis Vuitton bag while clutching her face mask for her airport look.

She wore her dyed-blonde hair in a high ponytail and went for a glamorous makeup look that included a slick of light pink lip gloss.

Katie revealed the results of her 13th boob job on Tuesday while on a boat trip with her fiancé Carl.

 

Read More

18 mins ago
Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate Middleton was reportedly "miserable" in her teens as the Duchess of...
37 mins ago
Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil slammed Kim Kardashian for her 'tone deaf' advice to 'get your a** to f***ing work.'

KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised by Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil for...
42 mins ago
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague are all saying the same thing after Kim Kardashian tells them to "get your a** to f***ing work."

KIM KARDASHIAN has been dubbed "America's Molly-Mae Hague" after telling fans to...
45 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part...
59 mins ago
Kim Kardashian was bashed for once 'accepting a date with a Saudi man for $1 million' following backlash for saying 'nobody wants to work.'

FANS slammed Kim Kardashian for allegedly accepting a $1 million date with...
1 hour ago
Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he's had with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
7 mins ago
Kim Kardashian smoulders in black leather… after being slammed

She heightened the throwback effect in an edited version of the chair...
Kate Middleton
14 mins ago
After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make an unexpected return to their engagement

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 10, that Prince William and Kate...
Queen Elizabeth
16 mins ago
Following Queen Elizabeth’s helicopter fears, the royal household is on the lookout for ‘experienced’ pilots

Just weeks after it was revealed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is concerned...
Kate Middleton
18 mins ago
Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate Middleton was reportedly "miserable" in her teens as the Duchess of...
Adsence Ad 300X600