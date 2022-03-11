Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a ‘drunk in Miami’ heart rate tattoo

Katie Price sported a pink crop top and tassel skirt after returning home from a romantic getaway in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

On Friday, the 43-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing an oversized handbag and a straw hat.

Katie’s new body art consists of lilies, daffodils, and hyacinths on her forearm and cost around £180, according to The Sun.

Katie reportedly covered up a heart rate tattoo she got while ‘drunk in Miami’ with a new floral inking while on vacation.

Katie used her Instagram Story the day before she left Thailand to show off her latest tattoo.

In 2017, the TV personality was allegedly drunk when she was tattooed with a heart rate monitor reading at Oxygen Ink.

According to The Sun at the time, Katie and her friend were inebriated when they went into the tattooist’s chair: ‘The pair appeared in high spirits after knocking back a number of beers to work up the courage to get new body art.’

‘She spent at least two hours in the tattoo parlour as she was filmed undergoing the procedure before lending moral support to Lara, who was also filmed getting inked,’ according to the report.

As she posed outside the airport, she wore a cream top and a dark green tracksuit.

Katie reportedly had her most recent boob job and full body liposuction with bum fat removal in December at the BeClinic in Overijse, Belgium, and revealed them on Tuesday while posing on a boat in a skimpy bikini.

Katie accessorised her ab-baring ensemble with comfortable white trainers and carried a Louis Vuitton bag while clutching her face mask for her airport look.

She wore her dyed-blonde hair in a high ponytail and went for a glamorous makeup look that included a slick of light pink lip gloss.

Katie revealed the results of her 13th boob job on Tuesday while on a boat trip with her fiancé Carl.