Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:01 am
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:01 am
Katie Price

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The model expressed gratitude to her mother and sister for their unwavering support throughout her career’s ups and downs.

Katie glowed in a photo where she was surrounded by her lookalike mother and sister.

In an adoring Instagram post, she paid tribute to her family.

“Happy International Women’s Day – I absolutely adore my little unit of strong women,” Katie captioned it.

“Thank you for always being there for me.”

Fans flocked to comment, with one saying in particular: “Amazing strong women!” Keep your heads held high, because we can all learn from you.”

“Three incredibly beautiful women,” said another.

Meanwhile, Katie’s fans were moved to tears last night as they witnessed Harvey move into his own apartment for the first time.

The 19-year-old is now enrolled full-time at Cheltenham’s residential National Star college, leaving his mother and family behind.

His emotional journey was documented in the new show What Harvey Did Next, which has been praised by viewers for providing an insightful look into the lives of young adults with disabilities.

Those who were watching at home took to Twitter after Katie dropped him off to praise him for his bravery.

“F**k I’m crying,” one user wrote. Harvey, you’re such a brave young man! #whatharveydidnext.”

“I voted for both of them,” another viewer said.

