Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:43 pm
Katie Price shows off her ‘natural’ make-up-free look while on vacation in Thailand

Katie Price
While on vacation in Thailand, KATIE Price treated fans to a make-up-free selfie.

The 43-year-old ditched her usual glam, telling her followers she was going “naturellllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll

She’s been rocking a more laid-back look on the trip, having also ditched her hair extensions.

The mother of five and her fiancé Carl, 33, are currently on an exotic sun-filled vacation together.

They are staying at the super swanky Melia hotel in Koh Samui, a popular tourist destination.

It has a five-star rating but costs less than £100 per night to stay.

She went karaoke last night, singing a passionate rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody while proud Carl filmed her.

After TV host Lorraine Kelly urged her not to have any more cosmetic surgery, the former model admitted last month that she had recently had a brow lift.

Lorraine sounded like Katie’s mother, Katie responded, adding, “I’m in my 40s now, I did my entire career natural apart from the boobs.”

“I’ll be having surgery.”

 

