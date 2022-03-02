Katy Perry discusses why she prefers ‘nearer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed ‘doable’ and ‘closer to home’ in her quest to be more present with loved ones.

In a candid conversation with Variety, the singer recalled her early 20s desire to tour the world and sell out shows.

Perry cited her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom as the reason she chose Las Vegas over a full tour, admitting, “I wanted to start my personal life and make a family, and then also be able to contribute as an artist at the same time and just find balance.”

“I’d been able to tour the world three times over, and so it felt like, okay, I’ve done that; I got to play in the Super Bowl,” he says.

“When you’re single and in your 20s and full of foaming-at-the-mouth ambition, you’re just going to Zip-a-dee-doo-dah all over the world until you possibly can’t anymore,” she continued. And that’s exactly what I did.”

“But now I’m finding balance, having a baby and being a mother, as well as doing Vegas and American Idol and all those things,” she says.

This is why, strangely, “Vegas was always kind of a thing I wanted to do when I wanted to find a little bit more balance.” Nobody ever says that about Vegas.