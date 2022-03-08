Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans look adorable in all black at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans walked the red carpet together at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, proving that they are still in love.

The couple complemented each other in matching black ensembles while putting on a loving display.

While posing for photos, the two singers smolded, with Kelsea, 28, planting a kiss on her 36-year-old husband’s cheek at one point.

The Tennessee beauty looked stunning in a sultry black gown with a plunging neckline.

It was embellished with sparkling stones in the centre and around the halter-style strap of the fashion piece.

In the gown, the Half Of My Hometown singer showed off her toned backside, which also had a cutout near her waistline.

Kelsea wore velvet opera gloves that reached her biceps for added drama.

She accessorised with her wedding ring and tiny diamond hoop earrings.

A pair of black open-toe heels with thin straps completed the look.

Kelsea wore a smoky eyeshadow palette and black eyeliner to rim her top and bottom lash lines.

She wore her blonde ombre hair in a low and loose bun with textured waves styled by beauty pro Kelsey Deenihan, who used Irresistible Me Clip In Hair Extensions to give the star plenty of volume and texture.