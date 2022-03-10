Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 05:21 pm
Kenedi Anderson of American Idol: 5 Facts About the ‘Biggest Star’ Luke Bryan Has ‘Ever Seen’

Kenedi Anderson

1. She Got a Platinum Ticket

Anderson was given one of three platinum tickets for the 20th season of American Idol, which means she will be able to skip a round of Hollywood auditions.

Hunter “HunterGirl” Wolkonowski was the first to receive a platinum ticket.

2. Her Dad Is a Football Coach

Anderson stated in her audition that she travelled extensively as a child because her father is “in the football business.” Justin Anderson, Kenedi’s father, works at East Carolina University after previously playing wide receiver at Brigham Young.

On Sunday, he tweeted, “Love you @kenedianderson_!” “Dreams can come true if you work hard enough for them!” God is wonderful!! #kenedianderson #AmericanIdol.”

Kenedi Anderson

3. She Has a TikTok Following

The teen has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok.

Kenedi Anderson

4. She’s Still in High School

Anderson is a senior in high school, but she isn’t going to waste any time. “Music brings me so much joy, and if I could just share that with others — that’s really all I want,” she said during her interview on Friday.

5. Taylor Swift Is an Inspiration

