Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 03:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khloe Kardashian blasts trolls for “spreading venom” and “blaming” her for Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 03:51 am
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian blasts trolls for “spreading venom” and “blaming” her for Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KHLOE KARDASHIAN spoke out about the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s scandals, slamming trolls for “spreading venom.”

The former couple had a daughter, True, but split up after Tristan publicly cheated on Khloe several times.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian slammed trolls for being vicious in the wake of Tristan Thompson cheating

Maralee Nichols

The NBA star fathers a child with Maralee Nichols

Khloe, 37, spoke candidly to Variety about a variety of topics, including the difficulties she’s faced as a result of Tristan’s infidelity.

She admitted to the magazine that she was the target of “so much finger pointing,” adding, “That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

Khloe elaborated on the subject, telling Variety, “I think it says a lot.”

“Everyone has problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but it’s really sad to make it the woman’s responsibility.”

“And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom than show sensitivity or compassion, or simply nothing at all.”

Khloe continued, “There is also a way to report something that is happening without being identified.”

“You don’t have to point the finger really at anyone.

“I just think the media has to be more responsible, but they’re so desperate click bait, I guess.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added: “It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally.

“It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women.

“And then men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way.

“But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time.”

 

Read More

25 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian revealing photoshoot under a sheer black lace catsuit

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN stripped down to her underwear in a sheer black lace...
30 mins ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude swimsuit for makeup-free photos following ex Kanye West's disturbing new post

KIM KARDASHIAN showed off her curves in a bikini for some makeup-free...
35 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian flashes in a skintight see-through dress after Tristan Thompson is accused of being a bad father again

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her bare butt in a see-through dress in...
49 mins ago
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian's REAL skin is revealed in a 'raw' behind-the-scenes video from a Variety interview

In a behind-the-scenes video from their Variety shoot, KIM, Khloe, and Kourtney...
56 mins ago
After marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian plans to 'live in another city.'

Kourtney Kardashian is relocating to a more low-key lifestyle with boyfriend Travis...
59 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her body in a thong bodysuit, After Tristan Thompson's love child scandal 

Following her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian showed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Farrah Abraham
7 mins ago
Farrah Abraham’s sex abuse case against the mayor has been’suspended’ after cops were unable to find ‘investigative leads.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has had her sexual abuse case against...
Crufts 2022 results LIVE: Day
12 mins ago
Crufts 2022 results LIVE: Day 2 of the world’s biggest dog show today

The world's largest dog show, CRUFTS, has returned with a four-day celebration...
Khloe Kardashian
17 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in a skin-tight brown gown following her ex Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

Following her ex Tristan's shocking cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her perfect...
Meghan Markle
20 mins ago
How did the Queen KNOW? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had departed from the royal family for good

WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the...
Adsence Ad 300X600