Khloe Kardashian blasts trolls for “spreading venom” and “blaming” her for Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

KHLOE KARDASHIAN spoke out about the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s scandals, slamming trolls for “spreading venom.”

The former couple had a daughter, True, but split up after Tristan publicly cheated on Khloe several times.

Khloe, 37, spoke candidly to Variety about a variety of topics, including the difficulties she’s faced as a result of Tristan’s infidelity.

She admitted to the magazine that she was the target of “so much finger pointing,” adding, “That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

Khloe elaborated on the subject, telling Variety, “I think it says a lot.”

“Everyone has problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but it’s really sad to make it the woman’s responsibility.”

“And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom than show sensitivity or compassion, or simply nothing at all.”

Khloe continued, “There is also a way to report something that is happening without being identified.”

“You don’t have to point the finger really at anyone.

“I just think the media has to be more responsible, but they’re so desperate click bait, I guess.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added: “It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally.

“It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women.

“And then men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way.

“But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time.”