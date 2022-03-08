Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:21 pm
Khloe Kardashian claims that ‘happiness is the new rich,’ after being chastised for ‘flaunting wealth’ with her daughter True’s $6K outfit

Khloe Kardashian
After being accused of “flaunting her wealth” several times, KHLOE Kardashian shared a post about “happiness being the new rich.”

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently faced backlash after sharing photos of her three-year-old daughter True wearing a designer outfit worth $6,500.

Khloe appeared to subtly criticise her critics with a cryptic Instagram storey post hours after the controversy.

“Happiness is the new rich,” she said, sharing a quote. Inner peace is the new measure of success.

“The new wealth is health.” “Courtesy is the new cool.”

Khloe has come under fire for lavishly lavishing on her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, she shared photos of True wearing a $1,290 tweed Gucci coat, a $632 Gucci dress, and $544 Fendi boots.

To express her affection for her father, the toddler carried a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch purse shaped like a basketball, which cost $3,995.

Fans were quick to condemn Khloe’s extravagant spending on her child.

One commenter on Khloe’s post said: “Do you have to show off your money all the time? I’m glad your child has Gucci.”

“This child’s outfit costs more than I make in a month,” said another.

Another fan commented, “Must be nice to be rich,” while a fourth stated, “These kids are so exploited.”

Khloe was previously chastised for being “out of touch” after claiming that “money doesn’t solve problems.”

In a video that resurfaced recently on TikTok, Khloe discussed money and the issues that come with wealth in Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, back in 2019.

KHLO’S VIEWS

Khloe stated: “I despise it when people say things like, “What do you have to worry about?” ‘You have a lot of money.'”

The reality star continued, rolling her eyes: “So having money means you don’t have any problems? Problems are problems, regardless of who you are.

“In your world, you could walk a day in my shoes and say, ‘I don’t want those problems.'”

She continued, saying: “Or I could spend a day in your shoes and think, ‘Wow, everything is beautiful.’

“You might see what I thought was a beauty as you’re not happy and satisfied with that.”

