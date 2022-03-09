Khloe Kardashian finally speaks out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child, admitting the scandal is “not fun to talk about.”

Throughout their relationship, the NBA star cheated on Khloe, 37, numerous times before welcoming their third child in December.

Khloe finally spoke out about Tristan’s scandal during a cover storey for Variety, after months of silence.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on the cover of the magazine alongside her sisters Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, 66.

During the interview, Khloe admitted that discussing Tristan’s love child scandal is difficult for her.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.

However, the mother of one of the children has promised that the subject will be addressed on the family’s new Hulu show.

“But it’s part of my journey in life,” Khloe explained, “so we’ll see it on the show.”

LOVE CHILD SCANDAL

Maralee Nichols, the 30-year-mistress, old’s gave birth to their son in December.

Tristan was still in an exclusive relationship with the KUWTK star when the baby was conceived.

TRISTAN’S APOLOGY

On social media, the athlete stated: “Paternity tests revealed today that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I accept complete responsibility for my actions.” I’m looking forward to raising our son peacefully now that paternity has been established.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He then turned his attention to his ex-girlfriend, writing: “You don’t deserve this, Khloe. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.”

Khloe and Tristan have a three-year-old daughter True, and the NBA star also has a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.