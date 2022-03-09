Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:54 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khloe Kardashian finally speaks out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child, admitting the scandal is “not fun to talk about.”

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:54 am

Khloe Kardashian finally speaks out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child, admitting the scandal is “not fun to talk about.”

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KHLOE KARDASHIAN has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child, admitting that the scandal is “not fun to talk about.”

Throughout their relationship, the NBA star cheated on Khloe, 37, numerous times before welcoming their third child in December.

Khloe finally spoke out about Tristan’s scandal during a cover storey for Variety, after months of silence.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on the cover of the magazine alongside her sisters Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, 66.

During the interview, Khloe admitted that discussing Tristan’s love child scandal is difficult for her.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.

However, the mother of one of the children has promised that the subject will be addressed on the family’s new Hulu show.

“But it’s part of my journey in life,” Khloe explained, “so we’ll see it on the show.”

LOVE CHILD SCANDAL

Maralee Nichols, the 30-year-mistress, old’s gave birth to their son in December.

Tristan was still in an exclusive relationship with the KUWTK star when the baby was conceived.

TRISTAN’S APOLOGY

On social media, the athlete stated: “Paternity tests revealed today that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I accept complete responsibility for my actions.” I’m looking forward to raising our son peacefully now that paternity has been established.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He then turned his attention to his ex-girlfriend, writing: “You don’t deserve this, Khloe. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.”

Khloe and Tristan have a three-year-old daughter True, and the NBA star also has a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Read More

53 mins ago
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women's Day

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother...
56 mins ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about romance with Pete Davidson

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's...
1 hour ago
Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

MODEL Lottie Moss's agency has dropped her after her stint in rehab....
2 hours ago
The Queen Elizabeth's chances of meeting Lilibet are 'next to zero.'

According to a royal author, the Queen's chances of meeting her great-granddaughter...
2 hours ago
'Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,' report

Prince Harry is 'in regular contact with Prince Charles,' but his relationship...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry's new book could be interpreted as a form of revenge against royal family

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry's book could be a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Parker McCollum
5 mins ago
Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée Hallie Ray Light?

PARKER McCOLLUM is an Austin, Texas-based country singer-songwriter who rose to prominence...
Thomas Siderio
11 mins ago
Thomas Siderio Jr, 12, dies after being ‘shot in the back by cops while running away’ after shots fired at patrol car

Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died after being shot in...
Kim Kardashian
15 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has been lambasted for using her own image in an International Women’s Day post

Fans slammed KIM Kardashian as "delusional" after she celebrated International Women's Day...
Powerball lottery
26 mins ago
Powerball lottery: Did you win the $90 million Powerball drawing on Monday? Winning numbers, live results (March 7, 2022)

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday's lottery drawing has risen to $90...
Adsence Ad 300X600