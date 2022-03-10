Khloé Kardashian finally speaks out about Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV star and model, has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit.

For the first time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted she doesn’t feel comfortable discussing it – but it will be featured in Hulu’s upcoming series, The Kardashians.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the Good American founder, 37, told Variety.

“But it’s part of my life journey, so we’ll see it on the show,” she told the publication for a new feature that was published on Wednesday.

In January, the 30-year-old NBA player, with whom Kardashian has a three-year-old daughter True Thompson, issued a public apology confirming that he had cheated on Khloé and fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.