Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:34 am
Khloe Kardashian flaunts a puffy pout after speaking out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Khloe Kardashian

KHLOE KARDASHIAN walked out of her office with a puffy pout yesterday, after breaking her silence on ex Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

The KUWTK star was spotted in Los Angeles flaunting her massive lips.

Khloe, 37, looked stunning in a leather trench coat and knee-high boots.

She accessorised with a black handbag and triangle-lens sunglasses with blacked-out lenses.

Khloe is known for her oversized lips, but her pout appeared especially large in these new photos.

The Good American founder accessorised with chunky silver hoop earrings and wore her signature golden locks in a long, high ponytail.

Khloe was seen carrying a gleaming silver water bottle and her phone as she reached for the keys to her Rolls Royce Ghost, which is worth more than $400,000.

These photos are the result of the reality star’s decision to speak out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

‘MY JOURNEY IN LIFE’

Tristan cheated on Khloe numerous times during their relationship before having his third child with model Maralee Nichols in December.

After months of silence, Khloe finally spoke out about it in a cover storey for Variety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on the cover of the magazine alongside her sisters Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, 66.

During the interview, Khloe admitted that discussing Tristan’s scandal is difficult for her.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.

The mother-of-one, on the other hand, has promised that the subject will be addressed on the family’s new Hulu show.

“But it’s part of my journey in life,” Khloe explained, “so we’ll see it on the show.”

LOVE CHILD SCANDAL

Maralee, Tristan’s mistress, gave birth to a son in December.

After a month of speculation, Tristan confirmed he is the baby’s father and apologised publicly to Khloe.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the athlete wrote on social media.

“I accept complete responsibility for my actions.” I’m looking forward to raising our son peacefully now that paternity has been established.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He then addressed his ex directly, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this.” You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.”

Khloe and Tristan have a three-year-old daughter True, and he also has a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

