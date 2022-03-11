Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in a skin-tight brown gown following her ex Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

Following her ex Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her perfect curves in a figure-hugging brown gown.

Despite the fact that her ex had a third child with a mistress in December, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has continued to co-parent with him.

Khloe, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new sultry photo.

The reality star channelled old Hollywood glam in a stunning midi-length brown gown that showcased her stunning body.

The TV personality accessorised her look with matching gloves, a leopard print purse, and her blonde hair styled in waves.

Khloe flaunted her famous curves while wearing massive diamond earrings and a bright open-mouthed smile.

“It’s giving I just buried my rich husband vibes,” she captioned her photo.

KHLOE’S HEARTBREAK

The stunning post came in the wake of the mother of one’s shocking scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, who welcomed a third child late last year.

When he was still exclusively committed to the KUWTK alum, the basketball player conceived his newborn son on his birthday.

Despite her heartbreaking betrayal, Khloe has continued to co-parent the ex-four-year-old couple’s daughter True.

Tristan spent a night out with their toddler earlier this week, treating her to a daddy-daughter dinner.

Tristan looked on, speaking into the camera, as the little girl appeared to be tucking into her meal.

“You’re annihilating it,” he wrote.

“My favourite type of date nights,” the caption said above the video.

At one point, Tristan pretended to eat while filming himself and his daughter.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together, but his newborn son hasn’t had the same experience.