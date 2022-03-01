Khloe Kardashian flaunts her gym-toned body after hecklers target her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible figure in sportswear, sending pulses racing.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to show off the fruits of her labour, putting her toned abs front and centre in a brief video.

Khloe looked stunning in a pair of baby blue leggings and a white sports bra, exposing her gym-honed body. She also wore a pair of grey trainers and her dirty blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Khloe’s latest post comes after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was heckled as he attempted to shoot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game. Hecklers in the audience chanted, ‘Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!’ as Tristan focused on his shot.