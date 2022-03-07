Khloé Kardashian is facing backlash following the birth of her daughter. True poses with pricey Gucci accessories

Khloé Kardashian, a U.S. model and media personality, has landed herself in hot water yet again for posting her daughter True Thompson’s glam-up photos online.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few adorable photos of her baby girl, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

True, three, can be seen flaunting glam vibes in the shared photos as she posed in luxury springtime Gucci items, including a coat worth $1300K and a $4K purse.

Khloe captioned the photos she shared, “We Gucci.”

Many of her fans showered the little munchkin with love and praise in the comments section of the post. Some chastised the model for ‘flaunting her wealth’ and lavishly spending on her daughter.

In the comments, one person wrote: “Do you have to show off your money all the time? I’m glad your child has Gucci.” “This child’s outfit costs more than I make in a month,” said another.

The owner of the Good American clothing brand has previously faced similar criticism after posting photos of True wearing expensive accessories. She shared a photo of True wearing a sparkly skirt and carrying a $4000 donut purse. “Nothing sweeter than my girl,” she captioned it.