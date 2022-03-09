Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:42 am
Khloe Kardashian looks completely different in the new Hulu reality show trailer, with platinum blond hair and a tiny nose

Khloe Kardashian

THE KARDASHIANS have returned with a brand-new trailer for their upcoming Hulu reality show, and there are some noticeable differences.

One of the most notable comes from Khloe, who appears in the sneak peek with platinum blond hair, a tiny nose, and a sparkling silver dress.

The preview, which coincides with International Women’s Day, features an unrecognisable Khloe, who was previously teased in promotional photos for the new show.

The image, which was released last month, shows the 37-year-old with long, blonde hair and a pale pink dress that accentuated her slim frame.

Khloe was completely unrecognisable in the photo as she sat in her chair getting her hair and make-up done.

The photo was taken from the side, revealing the reality star’s slim figure as she wore a tight, strapless pink ensemble.

As the make-up artist applied the finishing touches to her face, she pursed her lips.

The hairstylist assisted in keeping her long, blonde hair out of the way by pulling the straight strands away from her face.

The caption read: “k h l o é k a r d a s h i a n”

One fan commented: “We will love to see Khloes glow up in the show.”

Another wrote: “POV : SHE’S A REAL BARBIE!”

Others called Khloe “glamorous,” “beautiful,” and a “goddess.”

NEW FACE

Khloe’s new look is just the most recent of the reality star’s physical transformations.

Fans have been slamming her for months for always having a smile on her face.

“new look.”

 

They recently pleaded with her to stop the “lip injections and plastic surgery” after she appeared unrecognisable in a new advertisement.

They also defended her when she revealed she had plastic surgery in a resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip.

A Kardashian fan account on TikTok shared a KUWTK throwback clip of Khloe chatting with sister Kendall Jenner at the plastic surgeon’s office.

“… He goes above and beyond for me because I have stretch marks and cellulite. You don’t have any stretch marks, do you? “In the doctor’s office, Khloe informs Kendall.

“God is fair,” Khloe adds.

The mother of one, on the other hand, gets more personal in her confessional: “When you’re photographed all the time, it’s natural to have insecurities or want to change certain things about yourself.”

Back at the doctor’s office, Kim joins her sisters as Khloe shares her plans for the day: “I want to get my whole butt… the stretch mark and cellulite laser that we’re doing on my butt.”

Khloe is then taken aback when Kim admits that she “doesn’t really have anything to do” with surgery because she “got a tan so I can’t really do much.”

KHLOE’S IMAGE

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their gratitude to Khloe for her candour.

“I miss this Khloe,” one person said, while another added, “They used to be open about it, now they hide it.”

Another person said, “She was so beautiful here,” and another added, “Khloe looked perfect during this era.”

One harsh critic, however, added: “They are completely obsessed with appearance. The world’s saddest family.”

 

