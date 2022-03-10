Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a skimpy dress while out with friends in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, flaunting her fit physique in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

The 37-year-old model arrived at Craig’s in a mesh star-print gown that accentuated her hourglass figure and incredible curves.

Khloe’s appearance follows her announcement that she will discuss her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal in her new show, The Kardashians.

The mother-of-one paired her daring dress with knee-high black leather boots, which raised the temperature. Khloe’s blonde hair was blown out and styled in a chic half-up, half-down look.

Khloe Kardashian dressed up her green eyes with a pair of black sunglasses while out with friends at a restaurant.