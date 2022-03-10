Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were still children, and Khloé Kardashian was known to viewers as the core trio’s youngest sister.

Khloé has evolved from a 20-something reality star to a successful businesswoman and mother during the decade-and-a-half that the Kardashian-Jenner family has ruled television. With a slew of spinoffs under her belt (E!’s “Revenge Body” was a fan-favorite), Khloé has parlayed her passion for inclusivity and self-love into her company Good American, a full-size range clothing brand with the tagline, “Denim designed to serve your curves.”

Khloé admits that the constant negativity is still hurtful after so many years of public life, despite being the subject of some of the harshest comment criticism the Kardashians have faced (and there has been plenty).

From Lamar Odom to Tristian Thompson, with whom she has a 3-year-old daughter, she has a long list of boyfriends. True, Khloé’s relationships have always been the subject of tabloid speculation — and she’s always been quick to clear the air on her family’s reality show. “The Kardashians,” which premieres on Hulu on April 14th, will be no exception. Thompson admitted earlier this year that a paternity test confirmed he fathered a child with another woman. Khloé has never publicly addressed the rumours, but she confirmed to Variety that she will address the personal matter.

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about that because it’s not a fun subject to discuss,” Khloé says. “But it’s part of my life journey, so we’ll see it on the show.”

Khloé spoke to us on a recent Saturday afternoon in the midst of her mommy duties for Variety’s cover storey on the Kardashians. She’d just returned from a kid’s birthday party with True and was on her way to a “toddler amusement park” with her nieces and nephews.

I’ve spoken to your other sisters, and all of you have scheduled your interviews around your kids. You all seem like very hands–on mothers.

Everyone is always taken aback by that. We’re very hands-on mothers. We are very present and engaged with our children. Family comes first – that’s always been who we are since we first appeared on television in our twenties, and now we’ve all evolved and have our own little families within our big family umbrella. It’s just the way we are. It is what brings us joy. It’s what we work hard for, so we can provide them with certain luxuries and security. Having children literally makes life worth living.

What is the toughest part about being in the public eye?