Khloé Kardashian shows off her abs while working out in a matching pink outfit

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned abs in a series of social media clips on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Good American founder took a selfie while working out in a matching pink athletic set this week. As she adjusted her leggings in one snippet and turned to highlight her slim waist in another, she made sure to focus on her tight tummy.

She later posted a video of herself stretching on a floor mat, her blond hair up in a half-ponytail.

Kardashian has been serving up a number of sexy looks recently, including a skin-tight latex catsuit with voluptuous curls last week.

The reality show star and her celebrity family are preparing for the premiere of “The Kardashians,” a new Hulu series, and recently defended the cast’s hefty nine-figure salary for the show.

“We give up so much of our personal lives for entertainment,” Kardashian said in a cover storey published by Variety on Wednesday.

“We always have our private family conversations, and my sisters and I are pretty brutal about what we will or will not settle for.”

“Not all money is good money,” she went on to say. “It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was exactly the right fit for us.”

While Khloé escaped the feature unscathed, many fans objected to Kourtney agreeing with Kim on the subject of hard work, despite the fact that she has previously expressed her dislike for labour.

“[Kim] must be working… Is Kourtney a cosigner? Who was it who famously stood on the ‘I don’t want to work, I just want to be fabulous and famous’ soapbox? “And literally CRIED about it,” one fan recalled.