Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:36 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khloé Kardashian shows off her abs while working out in a matching pink outfit

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:36 am
Khloé Kardashian
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned abs in a series of social media clips on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Good American founder took a selfie while working out in a matching pink athletic set this week. As she adjusted her leggings in one snippet and turned to highlight her slim waist in another, she made sure to focus on her tight tummy.

Khloé Kardashian

She later posted a video of herself stretching on a floor mat, her blond hair up in a half-ponytail.

Kardashian has been serving up a number of sexy looks recently, including a skin-tight latex catsuit with voluptuous curls last week.

The reality show star and her celebrity family are preparing for the premiere of “The Kardashians,” a new Hulu series, and recently defended the cast’s hefty nine-figure salary for the show.

“We give up so much of our personal lives for entertainment,” Kardashian said in a cover storey published by Variety on Wednesday.

“We always have our private family conversations, and my sisters and I are pretty brutal about what we will or will not settle for.”

“Not all money is good money,” she went on to say. “It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was exactly the right fit for us.”

While Khloé escaped the feature unscathed, many fans objected to Kourtney agreeing with Kim on the subject of hard work, despite the fact that she has previously expressed her dislike for labour.

“[Kim] must be working… Is Kourtney a cosigner? Who was it who famously stood on the ‘I don’t want to work, I just want to be fabulous and famous’ soapbox? “And literally CRIED about it,” one fan recalled.

Read More

28 mins ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a "national security threat."

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
37 mins ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
58 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq's birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating...
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian finally speaks out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV star and model, has spoken out about...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a skimpy dress while out with friends in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, flaunting...
1 hour ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II's engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dua Lipa
7 mins ago
Dua Lipa is a blond bombshell in the trailer for ‘Argylle,’ starring Henry Cavill

Simply refer to her as Dua Lipa, movie star. Lipa, 26, stars...
Shane Warne
14 mins ago
Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Shane Warne's body was flown back to Australia yesterday. His family, including...
21 mins ago
I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom. Stephanie Hansen has...
pregnant women
24 mins ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
Adsence Ad 300X600