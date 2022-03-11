Khloe Kardashian shows off her body in a thong bodysuit, After Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal 

Following her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian showed off her curves and backside in a thong bodysuit in a sexy new photo.

While he and Khloe were together, the reality star’s ex admitted to fathering his third child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloe ignored the drama in her personal life to shoot some stunning images for her Good American campaign.

The 37-year-old has been posting a lot of sultry photos of herself to promote the brand’s new line.

In her most recent photo, Khloe wore a tan sleeveless bodysuit that showed off her toned arms and legs.

She slid her fingers through her short blonde hair, raising her arms to photograph the entire ensemble, which she paired with oversized gold hoop earrings.

Khloe kept the colours light for the shoot, posing in front of a white backdrop with brown eye makeup and a matching dark lip.

She wrote in the caption: “Good Body will be released tomorrow. Sizes range from XS to 5XL PLUS. ”

The post was commented on by the brand’s official Instagram page, which used a slew of fire emojis.

Despite reportedly being “devastated” by Tristan’s baby news, Khloe has been consistently posting content on social media.

True, Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, was born to Khloe and Tristan.

Despite the fact that Tristan’s cheating ways had caused numerous roadblocks in their relationship in the past, they were working to put his previous actions behind them.

Before his latest infidelity was revealed, the couple were reportedly planning on expanding their family and moving into her $37 million LA mansion together.

All of that came to a halt when Tristan’s third baby mama came forward, claiming that the couple conceived a child on his birthday in March.

While the athlete initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand, he later admitted in legal documents that he met up with her for sex on multiple occasions.

Tristan was dating Khloe exclusively at the time of his affair.