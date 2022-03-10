Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq’s birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating the birthday of her best friend Malika Haaq.

The KUWTK alum, who has recently raised eyebrows due to her thin figure, partied at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Wednesday night.

Khloe, 37, wore a blue Mugler gown that revealed her naked strapless bra and thong underneath.

She accessorised the revealing outfit with black leather boots, a slouchy leather bag, and chunky sunglasses.

On her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one shared several videos of their festivities inside the opulent venue.

Malika and her twin Khadijah celebrated their 39th birthday with an extravagant cake in the shape of a giant martini glass decorated with rainbow sprinkles and sparklers.

Khloe captioned a photo of the entire group smiling at dinner, “Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!”

Just hours before, the Good American founder sparked concern with her razor-thin frame while working out in her home gym.

Fans claimed Khloe has lost weight since her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

On Reddit, one user wrote: “This is absolutely shocking. I hope she’s all right. I’m really worried about her right now.”

“Umm I’m sorry but that doesn’t seem healthy, not because she’s so thin, because we know how Khloe’s real body and metabolism is and isn’t like that,” another said.

Tristan, who has a three-year-old daughter with Khloe, fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

In January, he admitted to being the father of Maralee’s child in a lengthy Instagram post.

After revealing the paternity results, the NBA player apologised publicly to Khloe.

“Khloe. You are not deserving of this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you “Tristan stated his case.

“You don’t deserve what I’ve done to you over the years.” My actions have not been consistent with how I perceive you.

“Regardless of what you think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.” Please accept my heartfelt apologies once more.”

At the time of Tristan’s affair with Maralee, the exes were in an exclusive relationship.

Khloe finally spoke out about Tristan’s scandal during a cover storey for Variety this week, after months of silence.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.