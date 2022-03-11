Khloe Kardashian takes to Instagram to wish best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq a happy birthday, along with some fun throwback photos

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to her two longtime best friends, twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

The Good American founder, 37, celebrated the ladies’ 39th birthday with a carousel of images and a heartfelt caption.

‘Happy birthda

Photos from the trio’s many special occasions, from birthdays to vacations, were included in the slideshow.

Khloe began the post with a sepia throwback photo of all three women sitting in a car with their hands up.

‘Screaming happy birthday to my girls!!!’ she continued in her post. We just clicked from the moment I met you girls.’

The mother-of-one reflected on her long friendship with the ATL actresses, saying, ‘We just get each other.’ We became triplets and haven’t looked back since.’

Among the photos was one of Khloe wearing a lavender mini dress with a drawstring tie down the front.

It was taken when the former E! star’s hair was long, wavy, and brunette.

As the three women smiled, the twins stood on either side of her, dressed casually in sweatpants and sneakers.

A pastel-colored balloon display was set up behind them, creating a colourful backdrop.

‘I pray today and every single day you ladies know how loved, respected, and adored you are!’ Kardashian continued in her caption.

‘You girls are magic, and you prove it every time you walk into a room,’ she exclaimed about her girlfriends. The room is illuminated!

‘I glow because of my girls.’ You are my happy place, my safe haven. ‘I adore you!’

Then she vowed, ‘Until the wheels fall off, and even after that, I’ll be screaming Happy birthday!!!!’

Khloe wore her blonde hair in multiple individual braids that fell over her shoulders in an older photo.

She topped them off with a red fedora hat, and despite the fact that the photo was a little blurry, her heavily glossed pout stood out.

Malika and Khadijah both wore frosty eyeshadow, demonstrating their mastery of the early 2000s trend.

Khloe also included a photo of the three of them on a beautiful island getaway.

The threesome posed arm-in-arm while standing poolside, each wearing sunglasses.

Behind them, a beautiful ocean view could be seen as waves washed up on the sandy shoreline.

The denim designer was dressed in a black one-piece bathing suit and a black hat with a wide brim.