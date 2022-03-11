Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khloe Kardashian takes to Instagram to wish best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq a happy birthday, along with some fun throwback photos

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:19 pm

Khloe Kardashian takes to Instagram to wish best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq a happy birthday, along with some fun throwback photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to her two longtime best friends, twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

The Good American founder, 37, celebrated the ladies’ 39th birthday with a carousel of images and a heartfelt caption.

‘Happy birthdaKhloe Kardashian

Photos from the trio’s many special occasions, from birthdays to vacations, were included in the slideshow.

Khloe began the post with a sepia throwback photo of all three women sitting in a car with their hands up.

‘Screaming happy birthday to my girls!!!’ she continued in her post. We just clicked from the moment I met you girls.’

The mother-of-one reflected on her long friendship with the ATL actresses, saying, ‘We just get each other.’ We became triplets and haven’t looked back since.’

 

Khloe Kardashian

Among the photos was one of Khloe wearing a lavender mini dress with a drawstring tie down the front.

It was taken when the former E! star’s hair was long, wavy, and brunette.

As the three women smiled, the twins stood on either side of her, dressed casually in sweatpants and sneakers.

A pastel-colored balloon display was set up behind them, creating a colourful backdrop.

‘I pray today and every single day you ladies know how loved, respected, and adored you are!’ Kardashian continued in her caption.

‘You girls are magic, and you prove it every time you walk into a room,’ she exclaimed about her girlfriends. The room is illuminated!

‘I glow because of my girls.’ You are my happy place, my safe haven. ‘I adore you!’

Then she vowed, ‘Until the wheels fall off, and even after that, I’ll be screaming Happy birthday!!!!’

Khloe wore her blonde hair in multiple individual braids that fell over her shoulders in an older photo.

She topped them off with a red fedora hat, and despite the fact that the photo was a little blurry, her heavily glossed pout stood out.

Malika and Khadijah both wore frosty eyeshadow, demonstrating their mastery of the early 2000s trend.

Khloe also included a photo of the three of them on a beautiful island getaway.

The threesome posed arm-in-arm while standing poolside, each wearing sunglasses.

Behind them, a beautiful ocean view could be seen as waves washed up on the sandy shoreline.

The denim designer was dressed in a black one-piece bathing suit and a black hat with a wide brim.

Khloe Kardashian

 

Read More

17 mins ago
While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum was in bed wearing only black lingerie...
23 mins ago
Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on 'Private life.'

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about...
24 mins ago
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan

Television rising actress Aiza Awan shared some shocking points about Sana Javed...
26 mins ago
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
27 mins ago
Prince Charles is'more fulfilled' now that he has 'bulletproof' Camilla by his side

Experts applaud Since having 'bulletproof' Camilla by his side, Prince Charles' attitude...
30 mins ago
Heidi Montag eats raw animal liver and bull's testicles in order to 'boost fertility.'

Last month, she shocked her fans by filming herself chewing on a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gboard
5 mins ago
Gboard: Google introduces emoji reactions on messages

Gboard: Google is pushing out an improved Messages app that shows iPhone...
Aiman Khan shows off her easy-gorgeous look for summer, See photos
7 mins ago
Aiman Khan shows off her easy-gorgeous look for summer, See photos

Aiman Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with...
Taylor Ward
9 mins ago
Pregnant Taylor Ward flaunts her baby bump in a revealing turquoise swimsuit

In January, she revealed that she and footballer husband Riyad Mahrez were...
BTS
14 mins ago
BTS: Jimin shares a glimpse of his new tattoos during Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul

Jimin of BTS is a tattoo aficionado, and the ARMYs are well...
Adsence Ad 300X600