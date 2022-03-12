Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
Khloe Kardashian the singleton shares seductive snaps amid Tristan Thompson Love child scandal

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian the singleton shares seductive snaps amid Tristan Thompson Love child scandal

The 37-year-old mother of one looked stunning in the patterned ensemble, which she wore the night before to a dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe looked stunning in the long-sleeved sheer number, which showed off her pert derriere and flat midriff.

The mother of one wore the black and white number with visible black underwear underneath.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

According to Us Weekly, excerpts from Tristan and Maralee’s snapchats were included in a new court filing in the paternity case on Friday.

Tristan allegedly repeatedly tells Maralee that he and Khloe Kardashian are engaged and will announce their marriage ‘publicly.’

According to the documents, the athlete spent $2 million on an engagement ring.

Nichols and Thompson are said to have communicated in April 2021, when the trainer was pregnant with his son, who was conceived while he was in a relationship with Khloe.

‘You literally just told me you’re engaged and trying to spend time with your family…’ ‘I had no idea you were engaged,’ Maralee wrote in one message. ‘You have a track record of treating me like c**p.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

 

