Khloe Kardashian was bashed for saying it’s’sad’ that women are blamed for cheating on men after previously assaulting Jordyn Woods.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN is facing backlash for comments she made about men’s infidelity in a recent interview after previously attacking Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been involved in a public and dramatic on-again, off-again romance with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 37, commented on ex Tristan’s infidelity and the public reaction to the news, calling it “sad” that women are blamed when men cheat.

“If your significant other is wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me,” she told Variety.

“I’ve never understood why, instead of sympathy or comments like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that,’ And not only that, but go through it so publicly.”

Fans are reacting angrily to the reality star’s remark, accusing her of attacking Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn for her proximity to one of Tristan’s early instances of infidelity.

Jordyn kissed Tristan at a house party, but she claimed the NBA star came on to her and that things did not progress any further.

In a particularly harsh tweet at the time, Khloe accused the influencer of “lying” and being the reason her family “broke up.”

While Khloe attempted to retract her remarks, fans did not forget and expressed their displeasure on social media.

One detractor tweeted: “So, in this article, Khloe Kardashian says, ‘If your significant other does something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for mer.’ I’ve never understood why, ma’am, you didn’t drag Jordyn Woods.”

“The hypocrisy,” they added.

Another Twitter user commented: “Did Khloe and her sisters not hold Jordyn Woods accountable for something done by Khloe’s’significant other’? The hypocrisy is palpable.”

After the magazine tweeted the article, a third critic asked, “So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?”

Another Kardashian sceptic tweeted, “When Jordyn was 21, Khloe, who was 34 at the time, bullied Jordyn, fat shamed Jordyn because her 27-year-old boyfriend kissed Jordyn, and she saying this now?”

Khloe has not responded to the backlash that has followed the shocking revelation about her relationship with Tristan.