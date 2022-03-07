Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:56 pm
Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in a peach Lehenga

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:56 pm
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in a peachy Lehenga

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a new chapter in her life after marrying Karma Vivan in a private ceremony on Saturday.

Kiara Advani and her sister recently flew to Goa for a destination wedding. And photos from the pre-wedding events, such as the Mehendi and cocktail parties, went popular on the internet.

A well-known designer dressed the Kabir Singh actress. She beams as the stunner transforms into a peachy girl. Sequins, gold-embroidered beads, and ornate borders with swoon-worthy designs covered the outfit liberally.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

Kiara Advani is a peachy princess in Manish Malhotra's ultra-shiny feathered lehenga set: Yay or Nay?

Kiara has received praise not only for her outstanding performance in films but also for the numerous clothes she wears during promotional events and otherwise.

