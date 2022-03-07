Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in a peach Lehenga

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a new chapter in her life after marrying Karma Vivan in a private ceremony on Saturday.

Kiara Advani and her sister recently flew to Goa for a destination wedding. And photos from the pre-wedding events, such as the Mehendi and cocktail parties, went popular on the internet.

A well-known designer dressed the Kabir Singh actress. She beams as the stunner transforms into a peachy girl. Sequins, gold-embroidered beads, and ornate borders with swoon-worthy designs covered the outfit liberally.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

Kiara has received praise not only for her outstanding performance in films but also for the numerous clothes she wears during promotional events and otherwise.