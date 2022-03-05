Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:27 pm
Kiara Advani looks flawless in a fuschia pink gown

Kiara Advani has received praise not only for her outstanding performance in films but also for the numerous clothes she wears during promotional events and otherwise.

Every time Kiara Advani comes out, she manages to make a powerful style statement, and the crowd is in awe of her ability to carry off any ensemble.

The actress from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was the most stunning bridesmaid in town as she kicked off her sister’s wedding preparations with an intimate bachelorette and sangeet ceremony.

The gown was created by a well-known designer and included many shades of fuschia pink, a popular spring color. It had a wide double-strapped one-shoulder neckline with a keyhole accent, an artfully placed cut-out on her toned stomach, and a flowing floor-grazing skirt that gave the outfit a tropical atmosphere.

See the pictures here!:

kiara-advani-2.jpeg

kiara-advani-1.jpeg

Kiara was the perfect modern bridesmaid as she ditched the mainstream traditional attire and opted for a sultry cut-out gown for the joyous occasion.

