Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
Kiara Advani shares quirky picture with Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani

Govinda Naam Mera, starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar, has become the buzz of the town since its announcement. Vicky, Kiara, and Bhumi are in the key roles in this romantic comedy.

While the film’s shoot is still ongoing but no stills have been released, Kiara teased fans with a glimpse of her connection with Vicky and director Shashank in a recent Instagram post. Kiara shared an unseen shot from the film’s shoot on Shashank Khaitan’s birthday.

Kiara took to Instagram to post a funny snapshot of herself and Vicky, as well as director Shashank, nailing a dance routine with their hands and posing.

Sharing it, Kiara wrote, “If you’re wondering why we’re dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you.”

Check out here!

Kiara and Vicky Kaushal in a still

