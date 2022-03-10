Kim Kardashian Accessorized Her String Bikini with a Surprising Pool Accessory

Gloves? In the water? Kim Kardashian argues her point.

Kim, the queen of the sexy bikini photo, shared her latest poolside look on Instagram on Saturday, and it included an accessory fit for a snowy night out in New York rather than a swim in Los Angeles. But who are we to pass judgement? The KKW Beauty founder wore a tiny black string bikini with leather driving gloves with silver grommet detailing on the knuckles in the carousel of images uploaded to her grid.

Her wet hair was slicked back, and despite the fact that it was nighttime, she wore a pair of over-the-top, galactic sunglasses. “N I T E S W I M,” Kim captioned the perplexing photos.

This isn’t the first time Kim has attempted to wear gloves with her swimsuit. Last month, the entrepreneur and style icon stepped out in bikini bottoms and a matching rash guard with built-in motorcycle gloves. The look was similar to the fully-covered Balenciaga outfits she’s been wearing exclusively lately, which included boot leggings and gloved bodysuits.

At the very least, Kim is consistent.