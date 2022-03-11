Kim Kardashian bashed by a former UNPAID intern following the billionaire’s controversial criticism of women’s work ethic

Kim Kardashian’s former unpaid intern spoke out on Wednesday, following the reality star’s brusque comments about women’s work ethic that sparked a social media firestorm.

Celene Zavala, a CNN+ programming director who worked as an unpaid intern assistant to Kardashian, retweeted Kardashian’s advice to women to ‘get your f***ing a** up and work,’ which was quoted in a Variety interview.

‘I worked my little college a** off for free for Kimberly,’ she wrote in response to the 41-year-old billionaire.

‘So I better get some addendum in her saying “except Celene, she was amazing,” Zavala added.

The journalist, who did not respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com, also retweeted a post from writer and critic Jessica DeFino, who tweeted about how she could barely fill her car with gas to get to work while working on the Kardashians app in 2015, before being’reprimanded for freelancing on the side’ to make ends meet.

In solidarity, she reposted the same tweet to her Instagram stories with the caption IYKYK [if you know, you know].

Zavala, a former DailyMail.com writer, stated on LinkedIn that she worked as a ‘Intern Assistant to Kim Kardashian West’ for five months, from August to December of 2015.

The Kardashian–Jenner family has been chastised for hiring unpaid interns despite their extraordinary wealth since 2017.

The positions were intended for college students and required interns to be currently enrolled, but the job description provided little information about educational opportunities.

Among the tasks listed were ‘grocery shopping,’ ‘helping with dog,’ and other minor errands.

Kardashian sparked the latest round of speculation about her wealth and privilege when she said in her family’s Variety profile, published Wednesday, that women should “get your f***ing a** up and work.”

Users on Twitter chastised the reality star and billionaire for her remarks about how ‘nobody’ wants to work anymore.

Many people chastised Kim for her ‘tone deaf’ advice on what it takes to succeed, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, who tweeted, ‘Also: be born rich.’ It’s a huge help.’

Kim infuriated readers when she offered advice to other women who want to succeed in business.

‘I have the best business advice for women.’ ‘Get your f***ing a** up and go to work,’ she snarled.

‘It seems like nobody wants to work these days,’ the reality star added.

One Twitter user, Jessica DeFino, suggested that Kim’s message contradicted her family’s actions.

‘I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, working days, nights, and weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, and called out “sick” more than once because I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to work,’ she claimed.