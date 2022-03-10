Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 03:46 pm
Kim Kardashian explains how she protects her children from Kanye West drama

10th Mar, 2022. 03:46 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her strategies and tips for keeping all of her children safe from the drama of her divorce proceedings from Kanye West.

This admission was made during the Kardashians’ candid heart-to-heart with Variety.

“Being in the public eye and having public disagreements is never easy,” she admitted. But I believe in keeping everything private.”

“I believe in publicly championing and privately criticising.” I don’t think I’d ever criticise my children’s father on my TV show.”

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see,” she adds, noting that “the reality is, we’re always a family.” We will always love and respect one another.”

“And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

