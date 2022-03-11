Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 03:22 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude swimsuit for makeup-free photos following ex Kanye West’s disturbing new post

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 03:22 am
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude swimsuit for makeup-free photos following ex Kanye West’s disturbing new post

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KIM KARDASHIAN showed off her curves in a bikini for some makeup-free photos on Tuesday.

It comes after her ex-husband Kanye West sparked concern among fans with a disturbing post about “death.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim, 41, took to Instagram to share the new photos, which show her in a nude swimsuit while lounging on an unusually shaped chair.

Other photos showed Kim’s makeup-free face as she posed in front of a beautiful pool and backyard.

Aside from her eye-catching swimsuit, the TV star wore a large silver neckpiece and one around her left wrist.

“Vitamin Sea,” Kim captioned it.

People responded to the images in the comments section.

“You are looking very beautiful,” one person wrote, while another added, “You look amazing!”

Read More

29 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her body in a thong bodysuit, After Tristan Thompson's love child scandal 

Following her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian showed...
34 mins ago
In the midst of a paternity suit, Tristan Thompson told Maralee Nichols that he was 'engaged' to Khloe Kardashian and would be'married soon.'

Were they able to make it official? Tristan Thompson's paternity battle with...
47 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Posts Photos With Pete Davidson for the 1st Time Since They Started Dating

It's time to reload her feed! After four months of dating, Kim...
1 hour ago
What it's like to work for the Kardashians, as ex-employees accuse the 'exploitative' family of 'terrible pay' and 2 a.m. phone calls

KIM KARDASHIAN has infuriated fans by declaring that "nobody wants to work...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton is trying hard to be like Princess Diana

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, supporters have retaliated after a royal author urged...
2 hours ago
Hidden meanings of Katie Price’s tattoos as she gets biggest yet 

KATIE PRICE has added to her ever-expanding tattoo collection, revealing a massive...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloe Kardashian
6 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian flashes in a skintight see-through dress after Tristan Thompson is accused of being a bad father again

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her bare butt in a see-through dress in...
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney
19 mins ago
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian’s REAL skin is revealed in a ‘raw’ behind-the-scenes video from a Variety interview

In a behind-the-scenes video from their Variety shoot, KIM, Khloe, and Kourtney...
Kourtney Kardashian
27 mins ago
After marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian plans to ‘live in another city.’

Kourtney Kardashian is relocating to a more low-key lifestyle with boyfriend Travis...
Khloe Kardashian
29 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her body in a thong bodysuit, After Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal 

Following her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian showed...
Adsence Ad 300X600