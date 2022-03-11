Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have ‘thin lips.’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:19 am
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have ‘thin lips.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in response to fan claims that she used to have “thin lips.”

After fans chastised her for using lip fillers, the 41-year-old shared the throwback photo.

KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in response to fan claims that she used to have “thin lips.”

After fans chastised her for using lip fillers, the 41-year-old shared the throwback photo.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo from her teen year

On Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram to wish her longtime friend Simone Harouche a happy birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a throwback photo of the friends from their adolescence, which showed Kim’s visibly plump lips.

In the photo, the teens were dressed casually, while the SKIMS mogul and stylist both smiled at the camera.

Kim posted the photo shortly after fans chastised her for using lip fillers after old photos of her with a thinner pout surfaced.

LIP FILLER BACKLASH

Fans recently took to Reddit to share a slew of photos of Kim from her time with ex Reggie Bush, 37.

Users quickly pointed out that the actress’s lips were much thinner before she got fillers.

“I came across these pics of Kim from the Reggie Bush days, and folks seem to be a little confused about Kim’s natural lips, so here is what they looked like before the filler,” the original poster wrote.

Others criticised the TV star for using fillers, with one commenter saying, “She was beautiful in these pics! I’ll never understand why they all went crazy with the fillers and Botox and such, destroying their faces.”

“Can we please go back to this?” a follower asked. Lips that are shot up should not be a trend.”

“She didn’t even have a top lip. “She definitely edits her childhood photos,” one person added.

Someone, however, claimed that Kim’s lips were never that thin.

“She always had full lips top and bottom,” a fan wrote. The only difference is that she used to have a natural ratio where her top lip was thinner than her bottom lip, but now it’s more even. However, claiming she had thin lips would be a lie

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
2 hours ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a "national security threat."

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
2 hours ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq's birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating...
3 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian finally speaks out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV star and model, has spoken out about...
3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a skimpy dress while out with friends in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, flaunting...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Chloe Ferry
4 mins ago
Fans of Chloe Ferry are all saying the same thing as she flaunts her new ‘natural’ lips after having fillers removed.

CHLOE FERRY told fans she wasn't convinced about her lips after having...
explosion
9 mins ago
As fire crews rush to the scene of a house explosion in Lubbock, Texas, 35 homes are evacuated as a result of a gas leak

A HOUSE EXPLOSION caused by a gas leak in Lubbock, Texas, has...
Chloe Ferry
16 mins ago
Chloe Ferry finally shows off her new lips as she has fillers removed after cruel trolls referred to her as having “fish lips.”

CHLOE Ferry has taken a brave step and had her lip fillers...
Lorraine Kelly
21 mins ago
Lorraine Kelly faces a terrifying BOMB THREAT after a package addressed to her sparks an evacuation of ITV

Lorraine Kelly, an ITV favourite, was named on a suspicious package that...
Adsence Ad 300X600