Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have ‘thin lips.’
KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in response to fan claims that she used to have “thin lips.”
After fans chastised her for using lip fillers, the 41-year-old shared the throwback photo.
KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in response to fan claims that she used to have “thin lips.”
After fans chastised her for using lip fillers, the 41-year-old shared the throwback photo.
On Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram to wish her longtime friend Simone Harouche a happy birthday.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a throwback photo of the friends from their adolescence, which showed Kim’s visibly plump lips.
In the photo, the teens were dressed casually, while the SKIMS mogul and stylist both smiled at the camera.
Kim posted the photo shortly after fans chastised her for using lip fillers after old photos of her with a thinner pout surfaced.
LIP FILLER BACKLASH
Users quickly pointed out that the actress’s lips were much thinner before she got fillers.
“I came across these pics of Kim from the Reggie Bush days, and folks seem to be a little confused about Kim’s natural lips, so here is what they looked like before the filler,” the original poster wrote.
Others criticised the TV star for using fillers, with one commenter saying, “She was beautiful in these pics! I’ll never understand why they all went crazy with the fillers and Botox and such, destroying their faces.”
“Can we please go back to this?” a follower asked. Lips that are shot up should not be a trend.”
“She didn’t even have a top lip. “She definitely edits her childhood photos,” one person added.
Someone, however, claimed that Kim’s lips were never that thin.
“She always had full lips top and bottom,” a fan wrote. The only difference is that she used to have a natural ratio where her top lip was thinner than her bottom lip, but now it’s more even. However, claiming she had thin lips would be a lie
Download BOL News App for latest news