Kim Kardashian has been lambasted for using her own image in an International Women’s Day post

Fans slammed KIM Kardashian as “delusional” after she celebrated International Women’s Day with a selfie.

After years in the spotlight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed her “end date” goal for fame.

But the time hasn’t come yet, as Kim, 41, celebrated International Women’s Day with an animated image of herself.

On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a post in honour of the special holiday.

The TV personality gushed about her success as a businesswoman by posting a picture of her character in the digital game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Kim’s avatar was dressed in a bright pink suit, with her classic dark hair and full glam makeup.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” the mother of four captioned the post. If you work hard enough, anything is possible.

“I’m so proud of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and I hope it inspires you to chase your dreams!” she exclaimed.

Fans, however, were unimpressed with Kim’s self-promotion and took to Reddit to criticise him.

“Kim’s International Women’s Day post is a little tacky,” one snidely observed.

A second joked, “Happy International Women’s Day to METM.”

“What the f**k this is so bizarre,” said a third, while another used the clown emoji to say, “oh girl.”

“No, a game does not inspire me, Kim. Because all of your K koins are fictitious. It’s sickening how disconnected they are from reality “another outburst

“I’d say it’s more than a little tacky, and in multiple ways. Not only is it self-promotion/advertising for her game, but it is also openly supporting hustle culture “a sixth was mentioned

“Perhaps anything is possible with hard work IF YOU WERE BORN INTO WEALTH. However, the majority of us are working 50-80 hour weeks while caring for family and home without nannies or house cleaners and are unable to advance at all “They elaborated.

“Give her some leeway. She’s delusory, “a final remark

THE END OF KIM?

Despite the backlash she received for her message of work ethic, Kim recently revealed that her career in entertainment has a “end date.”

In a new interview with Variety, Kim and her sister Kourtney, 42, discussed the possibility of wrapping things up and turning off the cameras in the future.

When asked if she intends to leave reality television in the future, Kim stated that she “sometimes” considers it to be “the dream.”

She went on to say that in 10 years, she might be able to “stop being Kim K.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney expressed similar sentiments, saying she aspires to move away from it all and “live in another city.”

While Kim believes she will be done in a decade, her sister stated that she does not see herself “filming on a show in five years.”

“I would probably imagine myself, like, just living,” she explained.