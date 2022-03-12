Kim Kardashian insults a Punk Rock singer as homeless

Kim Kardashian is a famous reality-tv star and business mogul, who rose to fame with her infamous series ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’.

However, Kim has the art of always staying in the news and spotlight. She really knows the way to success is popularity, be it negative or positive.

Recently a punk rock singer Breezy Supreme has claimed that once Kim offered him food by mistaking him for homeless, while he was there to meet Kanye West.

Breezy tweeted that “That 1 time when Kim Kardashian gave me food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye”.

That 1 time when Kim Kardashian gave me food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye pic.twitter.com/YszfV8OgMy — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) March 11, 2022

Social media fanatics were quick to reply to this controversy claimed by the punk star. However Kim did not comment on this issue.

Since the claim by the star the tweet has been re-tweeted numerous times and people as are asking for explanation and criticizing Kim for her negligence towards other than rich.

