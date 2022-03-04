Kim Kardashian is in ‘great spirits’ as she attends her first event since being declared legally single, according to a source

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a grand entrance!

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder made a bold fashion statement as she attended the Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday – her first public event since being declared legally single earlier this week amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Kanye West.

“Kim arrived at the Revolve Social Club before it opened. She was in a good mood “PEOPLE has learned from a source. ” When someone complimented her outfits, she replied, ‘I remember every outfit I’ve ever worn.'”

Kardashian wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble consisting of a black leather padded moto jacket with white stripe detailing that hit at the waist and black leather leggings, accessorising her mostly monochromatic look with black gloves, black pointy heels, a small black bag, and white sunglasses to Thursday’s event.

The mother of four kept her glam simple, with her long dark locks pulled back in a sleek style and natural makeup.

According to the source, Kardashian also made a point of supporting Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand, stopping by the booth for a complimentary cocktail.

“She had a ‘Berry-Mint-Kenny’ drink and told the bartender she prefers sweeter drinks,” the insider said. “She was prancing around about her sister’s business.”

A judge granted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s request to be ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE, a decision she was “relieved” to hear.

In a new filing, Kim Kardashian claims that Kanye West’s social media posts ‘created emotional distress.’

“Kim has considered herself single for a while,” the source explained. “She is relieved that it’s official though. She isn’t looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final.”