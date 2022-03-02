Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on her legal team as she prepares to go on trial for alleged money laundering and wire fraud, according to Page Six.

On an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Shah revealed that she was ‘100% serious’ about having Kardashian on her team.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not yet an official member of the Shah squad legal team. When I asked, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ people thought I was joking. “I was dead serious,” she said.

The 48-year-old RHOSLC star also expressed “mad respect” for Kardashian’s pursuit of her dream of becoming a lawyer; the KKW Beauty founder recently passed California’s “baby bar” exam.

“She has been an advocate and a change agent for people who have been wrongfully accused of crimes.” They’re innocent, and she’s been able to contribute to the movement to, you know, go fight for them…” Shah continued.

“I was dead serious,” Shah added, “because at this point, I’m feeling like I’m wrongly accused of something.” “I have no idea what the hell is going on — do I need Kim Kardashian on my team?”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 and charged with defrauding hundreds of elderly people via a telemarketing scam. She was later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Her trial is set to begin on March 22 in New York City, and she faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.