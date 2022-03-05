Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘furious’ with Kanye West over his disturbing video of Pete Davidson being buried

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enraged by Kanye West’s Eazy music video, which depicts the musician burying her boyfriend Pete Davidson alive. The disturbing animated video was released just hours after Kim was declared “legally single” by a US court, more than a year after filing for divorce from Kanye.

In the video, Kanye is seen kidnapping Pete, putting a sack over his head, tying him up, and tossing him on the back of a vehicle before burying him alive. Kanye ends the video by tossing seeds at his ‘love rival’ while flowers bloom on his head. Fans were outraged when the video was released this week, with people close to Kim, 41, describing how horrified she was by the disturbing material. “Kim is upset because she thinks it’s far too violent,” a source told PEOPLE.

According to PEOPLE, the source also stated, “She is furious at Kanye for doing this. She’s had enough of it all and wants it to be over.” Kim is perplexed, according to a PEOPLE insider, as to how her estranged husband can release ‘violent’ material for all to see while making a big deal about their daughter North, eight, having a TikTok account.

Because of the backlash, Kanye’s Instagram page has already removed the video. Meanwhile, the rap singer has been ranting on his social media page about his divorce from Kim, with whom he has expressed a desire to reconcile. Kim, on the other hand, appears to be ignoring his pleas to ‘keep the family together,’ as she continues to be in love with Pete, a Saturday Night Live comedian 13 years her junior.